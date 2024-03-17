Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had banned the use of grey, silver and white colour in the team's jersey. If one may recall, the Punjab Kings' jersey (formerly Kings XI Punjab) used to have a red and white colour combination and that had a marked change in the past few years with grey/white being replaced with gold as the white, grey and silver colours could interfere with the colour of the ball used in IPL. Zinta, while speaking at the launch event of the Punjab Kings' jersey for IPL 2024, revealed this fact and stated that they were happy to have blue and red with bits of gold as the colour combination. Shikhar Dhawan Dances With Preity Zinta on Stage During Punjab Kings’ IPL 2024 Jersey Launch Event, Video Goes Viral.

Preity Zinta Reveals Reason Behind No Grey, Silver and White Colour in PBKS Jersey

For the people crying about the PBKS jersey being red and blue, listen to Preity Zinta once.#IPL2024 #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/tKuh10SVjH — Aarushi Joshi (@Aarushijoshii) March 16, 2024

