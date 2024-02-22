The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule will be out very soon a huge amount of predictions are coming up like which team will face which team for the opening game. Tata IPL 2024 schedule will be released on Thursday, February 22. The time on which the schedule be out is 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2024 schedule release on Star Sports Network. Fans will also be able to watch live streaming of the event on JioCinema app and website. CSK To Go Against RCB in Opening Match of IPL 2024 on March 22: Report.

Tata IPL 2024 schedule releases TODAY

IPL SCHEDULE RELEASES TODAY ON STAR SPORTS!!!



Tata IPL 2024 schedule releases TODAY at 5.00PM on Star Sports. Who will Mumbai Indians play in their first match of the season? #IPLonStar— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 22, 2024

