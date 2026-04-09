Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka was filmed distributing team jerseys to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans at Eden Gardens on Thursday. With KKR's innings underway, the Kolkata-based businessman engaged with spectators in the lower tiers. The video has gained significant traction online as a rare display of cross-franchise camaraderie. Despite the stadium being KKR's traditional home ground, Goenka’s deep local ties facilitated the friendly interaction. Fans were seen accepting the shirts warmly, before the match ending in the home side's defeat. Who Is Mukul Choudhary? Know All About LSG Batter After His Match Winning Knock vs KKR in IPL 2026.

Sanjiv Goenka Distributes LSG Jersey

Goenka ji checking loyalty of KKR fans 😂😂 What a joyful man 😬 love it! pic.twitter.com/r6Fdob3Lge — Gaurav (@iamGrvJ) April 9, 2026

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