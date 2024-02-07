The Indian Premier League(IPL) Franchise Punjab Kings went on to share an image in which they compared the Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar to a rising cricket star from India's U19 cricket team i.e. Sachin Dhas. We can see in the shared image Sachin Dhas standing at the non-striker end in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 semifinal in the same way as Sachin Tendulkar did in the 2011 Cricket World Cup semifinal match. The standing seems very identical to one another. Sachin Dhas scored a very important 96 runs in 95 deliveries in the semifinal match against South Africa Under-19 squad. CSK Captain MS Dhoni Begins Preparations for IPL 2024 (See Pics)

Have a Look at the image here

Sachin standing tall in a World Cup Semi-Final. We have seen this before. 🤩#INDvSA #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nNPavQMkpg — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 6, 2024

