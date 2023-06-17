India suffered a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at the Oval. India has not won an ICC title since 2013 now and this is their second consecutive defeat in the WTC final. Speaking about that to a news channel anchor, former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who was commentating in the WTC Final said that India doesn't need a captaincy change. He specified that Rohit Sharma has won five IPL titles and it is not easy to win an IPL. While saying this Ganguly mistakenly called the anchor, who was named Vikrant as Virat. Fans spotted that instantly and took to twitter to react on this accidental goof up. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Attend the Krishna Das Kirtan Show in London (See Pic).

Sourav Ganguly Goofs Up Referring to Anchor, Calls Him Virat

