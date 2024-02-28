In a One-Off test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, Ireland dominated the day with the ball. The Asian side won the toss and chose to bat. They were outdone by 27-year-old pacer Mark Adair, whose swing bowling troubled the Afghan batting line-up throughout the first innings. He took five wickets in the inning, surpassing his previous best performance of three wickets. Opener Ibrahim Zadran scored 53 runs, while Karim Janat scored an unbeaten 41 for Afghanistan. The Asian team was wrapped up on 155 runs with Craig Young and Curtis Campher taking two wickets each along with Adair’s fifer. Watch the highlights below. Umpires Bruce Oxenford and Paul Wilson Set to Retire From Cricket Australia National Panel After Current Domestic Season.

Mark Adair Scalps Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)