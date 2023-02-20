Unique helmets are not a new feature in cricket. Back in the initial days of IPL, Dinesh Karthik started using a unique face shield which resembled baseball helmets more than cricket helmets. Those memories of cricket fans gets refreshed as during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Ireland wicketkeeper Mary Waldron uses an unique helmet which also seems more like a face shield against India in a group stage match. She has been using the helmet for some time now.

A New Type of Helmet

Ireland keeper Mary Waldron wearing a new type of helmet.#INDvIRE #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/q9d0FWVEsD — Drink Cricket 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 20, 2023

New Twist to Traditional Helmets

Women cricket giving a new twist to traditional helmets. Ireland keeper Mary Waldron keeping things trendy 👌🏽#INDvIRE #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/bHT6Hcqp4A — Karamdeep (@oyeekd) February 20, 2023

Refreshing Memories of Dinesh Karthik's Helmet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)