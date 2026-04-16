Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has shared a touching untold story about pacer Rasikh Salam Dar following his match-winning performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday. Salam claimed 4/24 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, propelling RCB to a five-wicket victory. In a video shared on social media, Pathan recalled discovering the Jammu and Kashmir pacer during a 2018 selection trial. After watching Salam bowl just two balls, Pathan stopped him. Fearing another rejection, a disheartened Salam began to leave. However, Pathan had actually seen enough to fast-track the 'special' talent into the senior state side. Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight in MI vs PBKS IPL 2026?.

Irfan Pathan's Shares Untold Story About Rasikh Salam's Initial Cricketing Days

From setbacks in Kashmir to shining for #RCB on the big stage ❤️✨ Untold story of Rasikh Salam, narrated by Irfan Pathan! NEXT UP on #TATAIPL 👉#MIvPBKS | THU, 16th APR, 6:30 PM | #IPLRivalryWeek pic.twitter.com/cwR3WNQwU3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 16, 2026

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