South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma was spotted damaging his hamstring while fielding during Day 1 of India vs South Africa 1st Test match at Centurion. His participation in the rest of the match and the series in uncertain. Former Proteas cricketer Herschelle Gibbs questioned the South Africa coach indicating indirectly that Bavuma is 'Clearly Unfit and Overweight' in a comment on social media. He said it is 'ironic' as South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walters has served as Proteas trainer in the past. Marco Jansen Sledges KL Rahul, Indian Batsman Responds With a Smile During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 Day 1 (Watch Video).

Herschelle Gibbs Questions Temba Bavuma's Fitness

Ironic that the coach allows some players who are clearly unfit and overweight to play when he started off as proteas trainer in 2009🙄 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) December 26, 2023

