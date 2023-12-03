India are set to take on Australia in the fifth and last match of the T20I series. The hosts have won the series and both teams will be on the lookout to end proceedings on a high at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 3 at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 1 HD will provide live telecast of the match while JioCinema will provide fans with the option of live streaming the match. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of the IND vs AUS 5th T20I but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. It will not provide the IND vs AUS live telecast on cable TV or other DTH platforms. Bhojpuri Commentary During Suryakumar Yadav’s Trademark Scoop Shot in IND vs AUS T20I 2023 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS 5th T20I on DD Sports

