India Women will clash with Australia Women in the 3rd of the three-match T20 series on January 9. The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the live telecast of the match will be available on Sports18 Network TV channels. For live streaming, JioCinema app and website are the platforms to tune into. DD Sports will also provide IND-W vs AUS-W live telecast but on DD Free Dish and also on DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND-W vs AUS-W live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc and cable TV. Latest ICC Rankings: Deepti Sharma Enters Top Five, Titas Sadhu Climbs Fifty Spots in Women's T20I Standings.

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20 2023-24 Live Telecast and Telecast Details

#INDvAUS Are you excited for tonight👊 For one last time! 🇮🇳vs🇦🇺 | 3rd T20I | Series decider⚡ LIVE on DD Sports (DD Free Dish)📺 pic.twitter.com/fOhewq4Nfn — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 9, 2024

