It is raining cats and dogs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with hailstorm and the start of the IPL 2023 final between CSK vs GT has been delayed alongside the toss. No overs will be lost until 9.35pm local. And for a five-over game, the cut-off time is 12.06am. If even a five over game is not possible today, there is a reserve day tomorrow, Monday, May 29. If a single ball is not bowled today, the game can be finished in the reserve day.

Is There A Reserve Day in IPL 2023 Final?

#IPL2023Final #IPLFinal There is a reserve day for the final. Cut-off time for a five-over game on Sunday, May 28 is 11:56 PM. Still raining heavily in #Ahmedabad. #GTvCSK #CSKvGT — Devarchit (@Devarchit) May 28, 2023

Reserve Day In IPL 2023 Final

As far as @IPL media team is concerned, there's a Reserve Day. Reading lot of conflicting stuff — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) May 28, 2023

