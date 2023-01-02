Indian wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan learnt about Rishabh Pant's terrible car accident from fans. Kishan, who was playing in a Ranji Trophy match against Services, came to fans to take some selfies with them. At the moment, fans told him about the terrible accident of his national team colleague Rishabh Pant. Kishan was stunned after hearing it but still somehow managed to pull himself together. The wicketkeeper batter kept on keeping fans' requests and clicked pictures with them. Fans meanwhile asked him to focus on the match. The video of the moment has gone viral. Rishabh Pant Reveals Real Reason Behind his Accident As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Injured Cricketer at Hospital.

Ishan Kishan Reaction

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)