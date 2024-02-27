Ishan Kishan Returns to Cricket! Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter Spotted Playing For RBI in DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 (Watch Video)

Ishan Kishan has been on a break from competitive cricket since the Test series against South Africa in December. He cited mental fatigue for travel as a reason and opted out of the series and the two following it against Afghanistan and England. He didn't play in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 as well and was spotted practicing with Hardik and Krunal Pandya at Baroda. Now he was seen back in cricketing action in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 for RBI. ‘Glad To be Back Doing What I Love’ Hardik Pandya Reacts As He Returns to Competitive Cricket Via DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

Ishan Kishan In Action

Ishan Kishan Playing For RBI Team

