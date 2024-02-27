Ishan Kishan Returns to Cricket! Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter Spotted Playing For RBI in DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 (Watch Video)

Ishan Kishan's return to cricketing action saw him score 19 runs off 12 balls with a six playing for RBI in the Dy Patil T20 Cup 2024 in Mumbai.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 27, 2024 09:46 PM IST

Ishan Kishan has been on a break from competitive cricket since the Test series against South Africa in December. He cited mental fatigue for travel as a reason and opted out of the series and the two following it against Afghanistan and England. He didn't play in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 as well and was spotted practicing with Hardik and Krunal Pandya at Baroda. Now he was seen back in cricketing action in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 for RBI. ‘Glad To be Back Doing What I Love’ Hardik Pandya Reacts As He Returns to Competitive Cricket Via DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

Ishan Kishan In Action

Ishan Kishan Playing For RBI Team

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
DY Patil T20 Cup DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Ishan Kishan Ishan Kishan DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Ishan Kishan latest news Mumbai RBI
stly.com/author/team_latestly/" class="auth_name_txt" title="Team Latestly">Team Latestly| Feb 27, 2024 09:46 PM IST

Ishan Kishan has been on a break from competitive cricket since the Test series against South Africa in December. He cited mental fatigue for travel as a reason and opted out of the series and the two following it against Afghanistan and England. He didn't play in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 as well and was spotted practicing with Hardik and Krunal Pandya at Baroda. Now he was seen back in cricketing action in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 for RBI. ‘Glad To be Back Doing What I Love’ Hardik Pandya Reacts As He Returns to Competitive Cricket Via DY Patil T20 Cup 2024.

Ishan Kishan In Action

Ishan Kishan Playing For RBI Team

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
DY Patil T20 Cup DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Ishan Kishan Ishan Kishan DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 Ishan Kishan latest news Mumbai RBI
You might also like
Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in MIDC Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video)
News

Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in MIDC Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video)
IVPL Live Streaming in India: Watch Red Carpet Delhi vs Mumbai Champions Online and Live Telecast of Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 T20 Cricket Match
Cricket

IVPL Live Streaming in India: Watch Red Carpet Delhi vs Mumbai Champions Online and Live Telecast of Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 T20 Cricket Match
IVPL Live Streaming in India: Watch Red Carpet Delhi vs Mumbai Champions Online and Live Telecast of Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 T20 Cricket Match
Cricket

IVPL Live Streaming in India: Watch Red Carpet Delhi vs Mumbai Champions Online and Live Telecast of Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 T20 Cricket Match
Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande Become Only Second Number 10 and 11 Pair in History of First-Class Cricket to Score Centuries, Achieve Feat in Mumbai vs Baroda Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarter-final
Cricket

Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande Become Only Second Number 10 and 11 Pair in History of First-Class Cricket to Score Centuries, Achieve Feat in Mumbai vs Baroda Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarter-final
Pankaj Udhas’ Final Public Appearance, Saying Goodbye to Paparazzi at Airport, Will Leave You Emotionally Moved (Watch Throwback Video)
Bollywood

Pankaj Udhas’ Final Public Appearance, Saying Goodbye to Paparazzi at Airport, Will Leave You Emotionally Moved (Watch Throwback Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Anant Ambani
50K+ searches
Rajya Sabha Election 2024
50K+ searches
Gaganyaan Mission
20K+ searches
Lee Jae Wook
20K+ searches
Mohammed Shami
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Bitcoin(BTC)
₹47,34,3297.18%
  • bitcoin
    Ethereum(ETH)
    ₹2,68,4662.76%
  • bitcoin
    Tether(USDT)
    ₹82.87-0.01%
  • bitcoin
    BNB(BNB)
    ₹32,745-0.73%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot