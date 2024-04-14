Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan played a major role in dismissing Chennai Super Kings opener Rachin Ravindra. Ishan caught Rachin off Shreyas Gopal and appealed to which the umpire didn't give out. Relying on Ishan, MI captain Hardik Pandya opted for the DRS. In the replay, it was found that Ravindra had edged the ball and later he was given out by the umpire. MS Dhoni Completes 5000 Runs for Chennai Super Kings, Achieves Feat During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match

Ishan Kishan Showcases Brilliant Presence of Mind

