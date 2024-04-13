It is said that people should always be open to knowledge – despite their age. Young Mayank Yadav is doing the same at the early stages of his career. The Lucknow Super Giants pacer was seen gaining insights about the game from experienced Ishant Sharma after the LSG vs DC IPL 2024 game. The 21-year-old star Yadav is just finding his feet on the cricket field and has made a name for himself with the pace, variety and accuracy shown in recent IPL matches. The express fast-bowler had bowled only one over in LSG’s last game, against Gujarat Titans, and left the field as he felt soreness in the lower abdomen area. He didn’t feature in the LSG vs DC match and will be looking to make a return in the upcoming fixture against KKR. Delhi Capitals Become First Team in IPL History To Beat Lucknow Super Giants While Chasing 160+ Total, Achieve Feat With Six-Wicket Victory in LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match.

Post featuring Ishant Sharma, Arshad Khan and Mayank Yadav

