Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by two wickets and grabbed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 title. After the match, the players from Islamabad United came onto the field and took a full round of the ground as they celebrated their victory. Islamabad United players used Palestine flags and celebrated the victory to send a clear message about the issue and how they feel about it. This is the second time that Islamabad United grabbed a PSL title. Pakistan All-Rounder Imad Wasim Urged To Reconsider Retirement Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 After Impressive Performance in PSL.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)