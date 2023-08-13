Sri Lanka's Isuru Udana had a lucky escape as he came dangerously close to a snake that had entered the field during the Lanka Premier League 2023 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 11. The fast bowler was trudging back in the field when he was left shocked to spot a snake which was very close to him. He then immediately went away with the snake heading in another direction. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Earlier, a snake had stopped play momentarily in LPL 2023 after it had entered the field. Snake Stops Play in Lanka Premier League 2023 After it Enters Ground During Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Match at R Premadasa Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here:

Isuru Udana Close to the Snake

Snake spotted again near Isuru Udana at LPL. pic.twitter.com/N3SnOgwoTm — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)