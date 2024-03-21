In a social media video released by the team Rohit Sharma, the captain can be seen talking about the India vs England five-match Test series that recently concluded, India prevailed and beat England with a scoreline of 4-1. During the 5th Test between IND and ENG, an incident took place where it was seen as India's wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel predicted the stumping of Ollie Pope by saying, "Yeh aage badhega." But Rohit Sharma has revealed that it was Sarfaraz Khan who predicted this not Dhruv Jurel. "He took free credit for this," Rohit further said mentioning Dhruv Jurel. Hardik Pandya Hugs Rohit Sharma During Mumbai Indians' Training Session Ahead of IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

So Captain Rohit Sharma has finally confirmed that it was Sarfaraz Khan who shouted "yeh aage badhega" not Dhurv Jurel.



Free ka credit le gaya Jurel 😭😂#INDvsENG #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/AqJGOYpmUW— Dhaval Patel (@CricCrazy0) March 20, 2024

