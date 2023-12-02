Virat Kohli not only has fans in India but across the world as well. Time and again, popular figures from around the globe have expressed their admiration for the star batter, who has cemented his status as one of the greatest players in cricket. Now, he seems to have found yet another fan in Italian footballer Agata Isabella Centasso. Centasso took to Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's viral 'Melodi' selfie with PM Narendra Modi and shared a picture of herself in an Indian T20I jersey. When a fan asked who her favourite Indian cricketer was, she shared a picture of Kohli and a goat emoji. In another response, she also shared a picture of Kohli's no 18 jersey that she owns. Anushka Sharma Spotted Enjoying Family Time in London With Virat Kohli and Daughter Vamika (Watch Video).

Agata Isabella Centasso Picks Virat Kohli as Her Favourite Cricketer

Picture of Kohli's Jersey Shared by Centasso

That’s right ;) I got his jersey too. It’s not authentic but it’s very nice! pic.twitter.com/iE0KdjZk6V — Agata Isabella Centasso (@AgataCentasso) December 2, 2023

