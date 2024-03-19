Virat Kohli has recently returned to India following his two-month absence from cricketing action. Kohli has joined the RCB pre-season camp in Bengaluru straightaway and was also present at the RCB Unbox Event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. When Kohli was asked about how he feels now that has RCB has won a trophy through the WPL, he replied that winning the IPL is a 'Dream' of his. He added further that ' hopefully this year we'll double it up'. RCB Women's Team Players Perform Victory Lap With WPL 2024 Trophy at M Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB Unbox Event, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Opens Up On His Goal For IPL 2024

may this dream of yours be fulfilled this year. 😫♥️ the shine in his eyes !!#viratkohli pic.twitter.com/xy8icW1OgI — s | RCB🫀 (@sheeknowz) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)