Mumbai Champions will go head-to-head with VVIP Uttar Pradesh in the grand finale of the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on March 3, Sunday. In the first semi-final, Mumbai Champions stunned the table toppers Red Carper Delhi by 60 runs in a one-sided affair. VVIP Uttar Pradesh defeated Chhattisgarh Warriors by 19 runs in the second semi-final and would be eyeing to have their hands on the silverware. This match will be hosted at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad at 06:00 PM IST. Although there will not be a live telecast of the IVPL 2024 season, Fans can enjoy Mumbai Champions vs VVIP Uttar Pradesh match on the FanCode and EuroSports app. MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi Exude Elegance As They Twin in Black at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash (See Pic).

Mumbai Champions vs VVIP Uttar Pradesh Live on FanCode App

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)