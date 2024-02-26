Chhattisgarh Warriors and Mumbai Champions will play the seventh game of the Indian Veterna Premier League 2024. The exciting match of the tournament between Chhattisgarh Warriors and Mumbai Champions is all set to be played on Monday, February 26, 2024, at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida and has already started at 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IVPL 2024 matches will be telecasted live on Eurosport. Fans can also enjoy Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Mumbai Champions live streaming on the FanCode App. Suresh Raina Rolls Back the Clock, Hits Three Sixes During VVIP Uttar Pradesh vs Red Carpet Delhi IVPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Mumbai Champions

