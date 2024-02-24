Red Carpet Delhi and Chhattisgarh Warriors will be looking to kickstart the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) 2024 season with a win. The Delhi side has an explosive captain in Herschelle Gibbs and also Sri Lankan All-rounder Thisara to provide stability in the middle order. The Chhattisgarh team is also a well-balanced side with Yusuf Pathan leading the team. The exciting game will start at 02:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 24, 2024. Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida will host the contest. Although there will not be a live telecast of the IVPL 2024 season, Fans can enjoy Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Red Carpet Delhi match on the FanCode and EuroSports app. Cricketer K Hoysala Dies Due to Heart Attack After Match.

