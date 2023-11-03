There has been quite some talk about the Pakistan cricket team's diet at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, especially after the stuttering campaign that the Green Shirts have had in the tournament so far. Various reports surfaced recently which stated that the Pakistan players ordered 'Biriyani' a popular rice dish while choosing to skip dinner at the team hotel in Kolkata. Former cricketer Wasim Akram had lashed out at the Pakistan players for their fitness levels leading to poor fielding. Iftikhar Ahmed, a crucial member of the Babar Azam-led side in CWC 2023, reacted to this controversy and said, "Agar Pakistan team jeet jaye toh ye log nahi kehte hai ki Biriyani khate hai. Jab haarte toh kyu log kehte hai ki Biriyani khate hai?" Can Pakistan Qualify for Semi-Final? What are PAK's Semis Chances in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023? What’s Their NRR and Current Position on Points Table?

Watch Video:

بریانی کھانے سے ملک کا نام بدنام ہوتا ہے تو ہم اس کے خلاف ہیں Hahahahahaahah pic.twitter.com/h1rJ64DKsS — Atiq-ur-Rehman (@Atiqdost73) November 2, 2023

