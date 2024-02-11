In a big blow to the England team, Jack Leach has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against India. The left-arm spinner had sustained an injury to his knee during the first Test in Hyderabad and was sidelined for the second game in Visakhapatnam. Leach, as per an official statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board, will return home from Abu Dhabi for rehabilitation. England also have announced that they will not name any replacement. India Squad for Remaining England Tests Announced: Virat Kohli Set to Miss Entire Series, Fast Bowler Akash Deep Earns Maiden Call-Up.

Jack Leach Ruled out of IND vs ENG Test Series

We're all with you, Leachy ❤️ Nobody braver than you 💪 Jack Leach has been ruled out of the remainder of our Test series with India.#INDvENG | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 11, 2024

