Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen reacted to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The Ram temple was inaugurated a day ago in a grand ceremony that took place in Ayodhya and it was attended by a host of celebrities, the likes of which also included ones from the cricket fraternity. Following the ceremony, many cricket stars also took to social media to react to the event, the likes of which included David Warner and South Africa's Keshav Maharaj. Pietersen took to his 'X' account and wrote, "जय श्री राम," (Jai Shree Ram). Indian Cricket Fraternity Rejoices at Ram Lalla’s Enthronement in Ayodhya, Marking a Historic Moment During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

जय श्री राम 👏 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 23, 2024

