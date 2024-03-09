History was created in Dharamshala when veteran English pacer James Anderson touched the 700-wicket mark in Test cricket. During Day 3 of the 5th IND vs ENG Test match, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav became James Anderson's 700th scalp in Test cricket. With this, Anderson became the first-ever fast bowler to take 700 wickets in Test cricket. He is also the third player in Test cricket to get to the mark. As Anderson achieved history, members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to shower praise on him. Anderson's effort helped England end India's first-innings effort at 477 runs. ‘The First Time I Saw…’ Sachin Tendulkar Lauds ‘Simply Magnificent’ James Anderson After England Pacer Completes 700 Wickets in Tests During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

'Well Done'

700 wickets in tests, to put into perspective, out of all the overs you've bowled, 116.4 overs have been wickets. Well done @jimmy9!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/erQ6VTyLWP — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 9, 2024

'Simply Phenomenal'

When you take 700 wickets, you inhabit the stars. This is simply phenomenal from Jimmy Anderson. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 9, 2024

Michael Vaughan 'Can't Imagine' it Happening Again

700 Test wickets is incredible for a spinner .. But to witness a seamer reaching that milestone is ridiculous .. I can’t imagine we will see it happen again .. congrats @jimmy9 on reaching heights nobody has reached before & I doubt will in the future .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 9, 2024

'Jewel in the Crown' for Anderson

'Rare Milestone'

A milestone so rare, becoming the first pace bowler to reach 700 Test wickets! A testament to his perseverance. 👏🏼👏🏼 #JamesAnderson #TestCricket #700Club pic.twitter.com/MI2ne4MjAW — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 9, 2024

