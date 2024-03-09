James Anderson Dismisses Kuldeep Yadav To Take His Historic 700th Test Wicket During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 (Watch Video)

The veteran England fast bowler achieved a very special milestone of his illustrious career as he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav on Day 3 of the Dharamshala Test. James Anderson had earlier dismissed Shubman Gill on Day 2 of the match.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 09, 2024 12:03 PM IST

James Anderson dismissed Kuldeep Yadav to get to his 700th wicket in Test cricket on Day 3 of the India vs England fifth Test in Dharamshala on March 9. Kuldeep, who had batted well until that point, edged one to England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who in turn, took an easy catch to complete the dismissal. Anderson, with this wicket, became the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to get to 700 wickets. He is also the third overall bowler to do so after Muttiah Muralidharan and Shane Warne. Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket at the moment. ‘The First Time I Saw…’ Sachin Tendulkar Lauds ‘Simply Magnificent’ James Anderson After England Pacer Completes 700 Wickets in Tests During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

James Anderson Dismisses Kuldeep Yadav for His 700th Test Wicket:

Currency Price Change

