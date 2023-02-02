Brendon McCullum has revolutionized the English Test cricket team. He installed a fearless attitude in the Three Lions which helped them to get results in tough conditions. Although McCullum is not the head coach in the white ball format, England uses the same approach even here. But sometimes overaggressiveness also becomes fatal for them. In the recently concluded 3rd ODI between South Africa and England, English all-rounder Moeen Ali failed to connect a one-handed reverse sweep. Looking at this, New Zealand allrounder James Neesham shared a sarcastic post on Twitter. Neesham's caption reads, "Hahahahaha what have you done @Bazmccullum (Brendon McCullum) ?!?!" Fact Check: Is Jammu and Kashmir's Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Set to Host an International Match After 37 Years in ICC World Cup 2023?

James Neesham Takes a Dig Brendon McCullum and England

