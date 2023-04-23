Jason Roy smashed a 19-ball half-century during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. Roy played some fine strokes and scored his first fifty in IPL 2023, which is also the second fastest of the tournament so far. Roy hit three fours and five sixes in this knock.

Jason Roy Hits Half-Century

Second fastest FIFTY of #TATAIPL 2023 now belongs to @JasonRoy20 🔥🔥 5️⃣0️⃣ partnership up for the fifth wicket 💪🏻@KKRiders need 109 off the final 6 overs! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/j56FWB88GA #TATAIPL | #KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/jMTkBWVU6G — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2023

