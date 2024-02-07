Jasprit Bumrah has been India’s main bowler over the years in all formats. While topping the ODI and T20 ICC rankings in bowling, Bumrah missed out on the Test format with third position being his best performance. But after a stellar performance with the ball in the 2nd Test match against England, Bumrah moves up to the top replacing teammate Ravichandran Ashwin. With this feat, Bumrah Becomes the First-Ever Bowler to Top ICC Rankings in All Formats. Young England Cricketer Imitates Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling Action, Video Goes Viral.

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First-Ever Bowler to Top ICC Rankings in All Formats

Jasprit Bumrah becomes the FIRST ever bowler to be ranked No.1 in all formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is. pic.twitter.com/1e9IOcGAZY — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 7, 2024

