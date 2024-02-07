India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has now attained the number-one position in the ICC Test Rankings and has become the first-ever Indian pacer to achieve the mark. Bumrah has had a great cricketing season but most importantly in Tests, he has been very crucial for India's bowling lineup when it comes to Tests. Bumrah even went on to win the Player of the Match award in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024. Bumrah went on to take 6/45 and 3/46. Young England Cricketer Imitates Jasprit Bumrah’s Bowling Action, Video Goes Viral.

History created

History created 💥

Jasprit Bumrah becomes the FIRST ever Indian pacer to reach No.1 of ICC Test rankings. pic.twitter.com/D8FTyspAtX— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 7, 2024

