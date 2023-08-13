Jasprit Bumrah was seen working hard in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as he brushed on his bowling ahead of making a comeback to the Indian team for the T20I series against Ireland. The ace fast bowler has been out of action since the home T20I series last year due to a back injury and has been working hard on his rehabilitation at the NCA. He will be leading the young Indian team for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, which get underway on August 18. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Spotted Batting in the Nets At the NCA Ahead of Asia Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video

Sigh of relief for Indian fans. Jasprit Bumrah bowling full throttle at the NCA. #JaspritBumrah pic.twitter.com/bb3fhBVSsS — चिरकुट ज़िंदगी (@Chirayu_Jain26) August 12, 2023

