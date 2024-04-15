Jasprit Bumrah has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing IPL 2024. Where the other bowlers are going for plenty, Bumrah has successfully dried up runs whenever he has come into attack and also added wickets to his tally. After the high-voltage MI vs CSK match at the Wankhede Stadium at Mumbai, Bumrah was spotted meeting his former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni. He shared the picture with Dhoni with the caption 'Met Mahi bhai after so long, felt good to catch up!' MS Dhoni Picks Up Ball, Hands it to Young Fan While Returning to Dressing Room After His 20-Run Blitz During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Meets MS Dhoni

Met Mahi bhai after so long, felt good to catch up! 🤝🏼 pic.twitter.com/JI6ayeeFMZ — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)