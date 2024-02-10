Jasprit Bumrah has been the mainstay of Indian bowling for some time now and has been the inspiration for many taking up the cricket ball. Not only in India, but his aura has also spread throughout the globe across many countries among fans who idolize him. A kid was recently spotted in Pakistan, imitating Bumrah's run-up and bowling action. Fans loved how Bumrah has influenced cricket as a game with his performances and made the clip of the kid bowling viral on social media. ‘Always by My Side’ Rohit Sharma Posts Picture With Ritika Sajdeh Amid Drama Surrounding MI Captaincy Change Ahead of IPL 2024.

Kid Performs Bowling Action Similar to Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit bumrah in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/RjCOAVZQ2N — Abid Nawab (@Abid_Nawab_Ahmd) February 7, 2024

