Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently the leading wicket-taker of the IND vs ENG Test series has reached Dharamsala and shared a post for the same on his Instagram handle. Bumrah posed with the Indian cricket team's support staff Yogesh Parmar and Arun Kanade. The fifth Test between India and England is all set to start from March 7. Both the teams have reached Dharamsala and have begun their respective practice sessions. Bumrah had missed the fourth Test in Ranchi. Rohit Sharma Arrives in Dharamsala in a Private Helicopter Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Jasprit Bumrah Pose With Team India Support Staff in Dharamsala

