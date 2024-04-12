Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowler in a high-scoring IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He was the most economical bowler in the match and finished the game with 5/21 in four overs. With that stat line, Jasprit Bumrah became the first bowler to take five wickets in an innings against RCB in the IPL history. He was named man of the match for his brilliant spell. Pleased with the performance, Bumrah shared his picture on social media where his stats were mentioned on the match ball with the game date. IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Reacts After Claiming Five Wickets Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Says ‘I Try Not To Be One-Trick Pony’.

Post Shared by Jasprit Bumrah

