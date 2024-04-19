Jasprit Bumrah was deservedly named winner of the Man of the Match award for his exceptional bowling performance in the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2024. Bumrah was at his sensational best with the highlight of that performance being a pin-point yorker to dismiss Rilee Rossouw. He eventually finished with figures of 3/21 and played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians winning the match by nine runs. Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings by Nine Runs in IPL 2024; Ashutosh Sharma’s Knock in Vain As Hardik Pandya and Co Register Third Victory of Season.

Jasprit Bumrah Wins Man of the Match Award

For his economical three-wicket haul in a high-scoring affair, Purple Cap Holder @Jaspritbumrah93 receives the Player of the Match award 🏆 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/m7TQkWe8xz#TATAIPL | #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/oYbeHA8wdV — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2024

