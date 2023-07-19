BCCI Secretary and ACC President Jay Shah announced the schedule of Asia Cup 2023. India is all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Kandy on September 2 and if both of them qualify for Super 4, another meeting will wait them on September 10. PCB organized an event to announce the Asia Cup schedule and asked fans to 'stay tuned', although Jay Shah has already announced the schedule on social media. Fans take to twitter to hit PCB with the troll terming them as 'Already Late'. Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.

Cancel It

Cancel kardo event ab Jay Shah pehle hi announce karchuka hai schedule no one is interested now itna delay karoge to aise hi hoga. https://t.co/d0it2Crmk6 pic.twitter.com/9uC5SAS6ZB — Abdul Wasay (@andy_abdulwasay) July 19, 2023

Already Announced

Brother Jay Shah already announced the schedule. Sit down! 😂 https://t.co/ckv3qe8Xn3 pic.twitter.com/akAB91HjsM — Addy (@i_muhammadadnan) July 19, 2023

It's Done Already

Arey ho gaya already😂 https://t.co/iXBF5MK4Ld — Paresh Patil (@parepatil) July 19, 2023

Too Late

Ye idhar announcement ka event karrahe hai twitter pe Jay Shah schedule announce kardiya 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/tIVwPTUozp — The Tweeter (@cricket_tweeet) July 19, 2023

Fails to Take Lead

#AsiaCup2023 @TheRealPCB fail to take lead, hour before Zaka Ashraf press Conf in Lahore @JayShah announce schedule. https://t.co/QSpxduLl00 — Abdul Majid Bhatti (@bhattimajid) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)