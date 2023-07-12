JioCinema's technical glitch during the India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 live streaming showed the logos of IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders instead of both the national teams. Fans were quick to spot this and shared it on social media. JioCinema had earlier provided free live streaming of IPL 2023, which ended in May. Fans reacted as pictures of this goof-up went goof-up went viral. Ravi Ashwin Becomes First Indian Bowler to Take Wicket of Father and Son in Tests, Achieves Feat After Dismissing Tagenarine Chanderpaul in IND vs WI 1st Test 2023.

JioCinema Showing CSK and KKR Logos During IND vs WI 1st Test 2023

JioCinema showing CSK and KKR logos (Photo credit: Twitter @r29_bishnoi)

'No One Will Know'

@JioCinema #JioCinema#BCCI @BCCI #INDvsWI My Friend send me this India vs West Indies 1st Test Me, My Friend, Csk & KKR - Koi Kuch nahi bolega pic.twitter.com/PZ6mfTbrKv — Rahul Bishnoi (@r29_bishnoi) July 12, 2023

'Why'

@JioCinema @reliancejio I just have one question : why is KKR's symbol used in the Ind Vs Wi match score board??? pic.twitter.com/GxEc7Ekc94 — Prasad Surve (@prasadAsurve) July 12, 2023

'KKR Logo in Place of Team India Logo'

@JioCinema Team India ka logo ki jagah kKr ka logo😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/ypFJcwSIeD — Rahul Kumar (@RahulKu47282886) July 12, 2023

