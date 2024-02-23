Joe Root Becomes First Cricketer To Score 10 Test Centuries Against India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024

Joe Root has become the only player to score 10 Test centuries against India as he played a very important innings during IND vs ENG 4th Test and also completed his 31st Test Century. Scroll down to know more.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 23, 2024 04:45 PM IST

England's top Test batsman Joe Root has now scored 10 Test centuries against India and has become the only cricketer to do so. Joe Root completed his 31st century during IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 which also made him the first player to score 10 Test centuries against India. Root looked shard throughout his innings. He middled almost every other ball with his bat. He hit a brilliant cover drive to get to his century and complete this mark. Joe Root Scores His 31st Test Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Joe Root Scores 10 Test Centuries against India

Tags:
    Tags:
    IND vs ENG IND vs ENG 2024 IND vs ENG 4th Test IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 India vs England 2024 India vs England 4th Test India vs England 4th Test 2024 India vs England 4th Test 2024 Day 1 Joe Root Joe Root 10 Test Centuries vs India Joe Root 31st Test Century Joe Root Century Joe Root Hundred
