Joe Root Becomes First Cricketer To Score 10 Test Centuries Against India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024

England's top Test batsman Joe Root has now scored 10 Test centuries against India and has become the only cricketer to do so. Joe Root completed his 31st century during IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 which also made him the first player to score 10 Test centuries against India. Root looked shard throughout his innings. He middled almost every other ball with his bat. He hit a brilliant cover drive to get to his century and complete this mark. Joe Root Scores His 31st Test Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Joe Root Scores 10 Test Centuries against India

