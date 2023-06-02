Joe Root proves another time how he has taken his level into a whole new league and how his post-2020 form has added accolades to his hat one after the other as he completes 11000 runs in Test Cricket. With his half-century against Ireland in the one-off Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, Joe Root becomes only the 11th batter to achieve the feat of scoring 11000 runs in Test Cricket. He also became the 8th fastest by innings to achieve the feat.

Joe Root Completes 11000 Runs in Test Cricket

WOW! 11,000 Test runs for Sir Joseph Edward Root, the very best 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ufjVwpN1Ci — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 2, 2023

