Finally, after three Test matches where it seemed like Joe Root has completely lost his touch, he makes a comeback in the fourth Test match, scoring a century in the first innings of the Test match at Ranchi. After England opted to bat first in the match, they collapsed to 112/5 before lunch, After that Joe Root consolidated with Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley and Ollie Robinson and on the way reached his 31st Test century. India vs England Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2024 Day 1.)

Joe Root Scores His 31st Test Century

