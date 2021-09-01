England's captain Joe Root returned to the top of ICC Men's Test Rankings for batting on Wednesday after notching consistent centuries in all three Test matches against India. Aggregating the score of 507 runs, Root jumped up four places after his explicit form as he stood fifth in the charts earlier. He regained the top rank after six years by overtaking New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. Rohit Sharma stood at the highest position among the Indians in the same ranking.

ICC's Tweet for Joe Root:

The ICC No.1 ranked men's Test batter in the world, @root66 🔝🤩 pic.twitter.com/I2pkXsvXGO — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 1, 2021

