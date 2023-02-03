Indian cricketer Joginder Sharma announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, February 03, 2023. The 39-year-old all-rounder made his debut for the Indian team in 2004. He then represented India in 4 ODI and 4 T20I matches. Joginder is mainly known for his final over in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 where he took India over the victory line against Pakistan. Haryana born Joginder also represented Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Joginder Sharma Announces Retirment

Announced retirement from cricket 🙏😘Thanks to each n everyone for ur spot and love ❤️🙏@bcci @icc @haryana cricket Association 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QJSXoojXn5 — Joginder Sharma 🇮🇳 (@MJoginderSharma) February 3, 2023

