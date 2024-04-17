Jos Buttler came up with a sensational batting performance and won the match for Rajasthan Royals (RR) after he scored an iconic century. After the two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Jos Buttler said, "We've seen Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni staying till the end and finishing the matches, I just applied the same tonight." Jos Buttler the opening batsman for RR stayed till the end and finished the match for his side for a win. Shah Rukh Khan Appreciates Jos Buttler's Match-Winning Knock After KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Jos Buttler's Statement

