Mascot kids have a very common presence in sports, be it cricket or football. And Josh Hazlewood was a bit surprised when he did not find one for himself at the start of the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2024 in Wellington. As Australian players came to the field before the match, mascot kids walked up to each one as they made their way out to the field. Hazlewood, much like his Australian teammates, expected that he would have a mascot kid walk by him as well and reached out for the same. But there were no more mascot kids left and he was a bit taken aback by it as he extended his arm. His teammate Nathan Ellis, who walked out behind him, then shook his hand as they entered the field of play. NZ vs AUS Video Highlights 1st T20I 2024: Watch Australia Edge Past New Zealand in Last-Ball Thriller.

Josh Hazlewood's Reaction Upon Not Finding a Mascot Kid

