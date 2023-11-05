Bangladesh cricket superfan Shoaib Ali received a new stuffed tiger mascot from journalists in Kolkata ahead of the much-awaited India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Ali, who is a regular at Bangladesh's matches, was harassed by Indian spectators when the Tigers had gone up against Team India on October 19. The spectators had torn apart his stuffed tiger mascot, one which he carries to every stadium and harassed him after Bangladesh lost that game. But now he has been given a new tiger mascot in a noble gesture from a group of journalists in Kolkata. Bangladesh Media Claims Super Fan ‘Tiger Shoaib’ Harassed by Indian Fans in Pune During IND vs BAN CWC 2023 Match, Video Emerges.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)