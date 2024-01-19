Shikhar Dhawan dropped a hilarious reaction to Mohammad Rizwan's short run during the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, in the sixth of the 3rd T20I, dropped his bat after losing balance and attempted to complete a quick double. To do so, he ran quickly towards the non-striker's end and tried to touch the crease and later, it was found out that it was a short run as he did not fully make it to the crease. Dhawan, reacting to this interesting moment in the match, took to 'X' and wrote, "Kabaddi Kabaddi Kabaddi", drawing similarities between Rizwan's act and the sport, where a raider can make it to his half of the court with his hand on the mid-line. Mohammad Rizwan Drops Bat While Running, Ends Up With One Run Short Despite Trying to Reach Crease With Gloves During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral!

See Shikhar Dhawan's Post on 'X'

